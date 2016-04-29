April 29 RIB Software AG

* Starts with strong revenue in the first quarter 2016 - group revenue increased by 25.2 pct

* Software licence revenue grows by 54.0 pct

* Operating EBITDA* increased by 22.4 pct to 7.1 mln eur, with an operating EBITDA margin of 28.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: