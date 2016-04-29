Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 RIB Software AG
* Starts with strong revenue in the first quarter 2016 - group revenue increased by 25.2 pct
* Group revenue increased by 25.2 pct to 25.3 mln eur in Q1
* Software licence revenue grows by 54.0 pct
* Operating EBITDA* increased by 22.4 pct to 7.1 mln eur, with an operating EBITDA margin of 28.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order