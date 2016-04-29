BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 29 North Atlantic Drilling Ltd
* Amendments to secured credit facilities
* North Atlantic Drilling Limited, a majority owned subsidiary of Seadrill Limited, announces today that it has reached agreement with its banking group to extend its US$2.0 billion credit facility to June 2017 and to amend certain financial covenants.
* These amendments are part of a broader package of measures Seadrill Limited, the major shareholder, is undertaking to refinance and recapitalize the business.
* The covenant amendments extend to 30 June 2017 and relate to the a reset of the leverage covenant, a revised definition of the Equity Ratio to exclude the impact of any change to the market value of rigs and a suspension of the provision that allows lenders to receive a prepayment if rig values decline below a minimum value.
BRIEF-Rig firm Seadrill reaches agreement with banks to extend loan maturities (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
