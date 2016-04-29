Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Intershop Communications AG :
* Change on the supervisory board
* Supervisory board members Herbert May and Kai Hudetz informed company that they will resign from office at end of ordinary AGM on June 2
* May has served on Supervisory Board since October 2010 and held the position of Chairman since November 2010 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order