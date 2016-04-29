April 29 Intershop Communications AG :

* Change on the supervisory board

* Supervisory board members Herbert May and Kai Hudetz informed company that they will resign from office at end of ordinary AGM on June 2

* May has served on Supervisory Board since October 2010 and held the position of Chairman since November 2010 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)