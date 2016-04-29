April 29 Pyrolyx AG :

* Capital increase without subscription rights through the issue of up to 150,000 new shares

* Issue price has been set at 11.00 euros ($12.53) per new share

Increase in existing share capital of up to 5.3 pct ($1 = 0.8777 euros)