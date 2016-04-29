BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Pyrolyx AG :
* Capital increase without subscription rights through the issue of up to 150,000 new shares
* Issue price has been set at 11.00 euros ($12.53) per new share
* Increase in existing share capital of up to 5.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: