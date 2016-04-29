BRIEF-Kelly Services Says CEO Carl Camden to step down in May
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor
April 29 Co-operative Bank Plc
* Co-Operative bank - appointment of deputy chief executive
* Appointment of Liam Coleman as deputy chief executive officer
* Appointed Liam Coleman as deputy chief executive officer with effect from May 3 2016
* Coleman is expected to succeed Niall Booker as chief executive officer at a date to be determined. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan