May 2 Mycronic Publ Ab

* Mycronic receives one more order for a replacement mask writer

* The system is scheduled to be delivered to a customer in Asia during the second half-year, 2017

* Says the price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12-16 million depending on the configuration and type of system traded in