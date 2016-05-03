BRIEF-Bank Muscat Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 44.2 million rials versus 43.8 million rials year ago
May 3 DIC Asset AG :
* Changes in the management board
* CEO Aydin Karaduman also to assume the role of COO
* COO Rainer Pillmayer to leave the company
* Reducing number of board members from four to three Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Calls AGM on April 29 to approve renewal of issuance of total $1.5 billion in senior unsecured bonds, nonconvertible into shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2nH0T58) Further company coverage: