* Significant margin improvement in the first quarter

* Q1 profit fell 19 percent to 3.3 million euros ($3.81 million)

* Q1 sales 106.6 million euros versus 117 million euros year ago

* Forecast for year as a whole is unchanged

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 10.8 million euros versus 11 million euros year ago

* For 2016, company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between 43 million euros and 47 million euros

* Expects group sales of between 440 million euros and 460 million euros for 2016