May 3 Regus Plc

* Q1 revenue 532.5 million stg versus 452.3 million stg year ago

* Enjoyed good trading in three months to 31 march 2016, generating a financial performance in line with management expectations

* Delivered good margin performance, strong profit growth and cash generation

* Three months to 31 march 2016, group revenue increased to 532.5 mln stg compared with 452.3 mln stg in corresponding period last year, an increase of 14.5 percent at constant currency rates

* Prevailing exchange rates have provided a modest tailwind on translation of our results during Q1

* Prevailing exchange rates have provided a modest tailwind on translation of our results during Q1

* Remain confident in delivering a full year result in line with management's expectations