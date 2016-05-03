May 3 Joules Group Plc IPO-JOUL.L

* Announces its intention to seek admission of its shares to trading on AIM, a market of London Stock Exchange

* Admission expected to occur during Q2 2016

* Peel Hunt LLP is acting as nominated advisor and joint bookrunner and Liberum Capital Limited is acting as joint bookrunner in relation to admission. Rothschild is acting as financial adviser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: