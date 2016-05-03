UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Husqvarna Ab
* Husqvarna group acquires diamond tool supply Inc. out of Michigan, USA, a producer of polishing and grinding diamond tools for concrete, stone and terrazzo
* The acquisition will add sales of around USD 5.8m (approximately SEK 47m), mainly in the US, to Husqvarna Group's Construction division
* Diamond Tool Supply (DTS) has around 70 employees
* The acquired operation will be included in Husqvarna Group's accounts as of May 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.