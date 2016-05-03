BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
May 3 Deutsche Euroshop AG
* Says further dividend increases planned until 2019
* Intend to gradually increase dividend by eur 0.05 per share in each of 2017 and 2018 financial years.
* Dividend will have increased to eur 1.50 per share by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zurich completes acquisition of Cover-More Source text for Eikon: [https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0413-01 ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)