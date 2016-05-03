UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Whitbread Plc
* Whitbread acquires 49% stake in 'Pure'
* Today acquisition of a 49% stake in London based company, Healthy Retail Ltd, trading as 'Pure', for £6.8 million
* Has option to acquire remaining 51% stake within next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.