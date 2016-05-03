BRIEF-Lifestyle Properties Development seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Lifestyle Properties Development will be halted at 1:00 p.m. on April 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Grenkeleasing AG :
* Grenke board of directors reports the successful execution of its corporate strategy - shareholders resolve a dividend increase to 1.50 euros per share
* Board of directors and supervisory board granted a discharge
* Resolution passed to change name to Grenke AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit after tax 757,000 rials versus 1.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oZTz4S) Further company coverage: