May 4 ElringKlinger AG :

* Remains on growth trajectory in first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 3.7 percent to 385 million euros ($442.40 million)

* Guidance for current financial year confirmed

* Q1 net income (after minorities) 17.2 million euros versus 28.2 million euros year ago

* At 32.0 million euros, Q1 adjusted group EBIT before purchase price allocation was down 4.7 million euros on prior-year quarter

* Reuters Poll average for ElringKlinger Q1 sales was 383 million euros, EBIT 33.0 million euros, net profit 20.2 million euros