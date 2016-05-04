May 4 Tomorrow Focus AG :
* Increases market share in first quarter - proposal to
change trading name to HolidayCheck Group AG
* Consolidated revenue for Q1 of 2016 was 30.1 million euros
($34.58 million), down 1.0 pct compared with 30.4 million euros
in same period of 2015
* EBITDA in Q1 of 2016 stood at 0.7 million euros, down 61.1
pct compared with figure of 1.8 million euros in same quarter of
2015
* For 2016 expects group EBITDA to at least reach break-even
point despite planned spending on investment and its strategy of
increasing market share
* Proposal to change trading name to HolidayCheck Group AG
* First-Quarter EBIT for 2016 was minus 0.7 million euros(Q1
2015: 0.2 million euros).
* Consolidated net loss was 0.3 million euros in Q1 of 2016
compared with 0.8 million euros in same quarter of 2015
* Believes that consolidated revenue of tomorrow focus group
could be increased in financial 2016 by a percentage figure in
middle single digits (and therefore above industry average)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8705 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)