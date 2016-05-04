May 4 Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Increases market share in first quarter - proposal to change trading name to HolidayCheck Group AG

* Consolidated revenue for Q1 of 2016 was 30.1 million euros ($34.58 million), down 1.0 pct compared with 30.4 million euros in same period of 2015

* EBITDA in Q1 of 2016 stood at 0.7 million euros, down 61.1 pct compared with figure of 1.8 million euros in same quarter of 2015

* For 2016 expects group EBITDA to at least reach break-even point despite planned spending on investment and its strategy of increasing market share

* First-Quarter EBIT for 2016 was minus 0.7 million euros(Q1 2015: 0.2 million euros).

* Consolidated net loss was 0.3 million euros in Q1 of 2016 compared with 0.8 million euros in same quarter of 2015

