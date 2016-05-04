Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 4 Intershop Communications AG :
* Intershop publishes figures for Q1 2016 and confirms full-year forecast
* Q1 revenues below previous year at 7.3 million euros ($8.38 million) (-27 percent)
* Q1 earnings after taxes stood at -1.5 million euros, compared to -0.5 million euros in prior year quarter
* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were negative at -1.4 million euros (previous year: -0.4 million euros)
* Full-Year forecast confirmed: revenues at prior year level and positive EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8710 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order