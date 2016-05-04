UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Groupe Fnac:
* Statement re offer for darty plc
* Three significant shareholders it has approached have all accepted to undertake to vote in favour of Fnac resolution
* Fnac will have voting undertakings to vote in favour of Fnac resolution in respect of 52.16 pct of Fnac voting share capital
* Requisite majority to pass resolution authorising issue of new Fnac shares under french law is two thirds (66.66%) of votes of shareholders present Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.