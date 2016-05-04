May 4 Standard Life Plc

* Transaction creates one of uk's largest adviser platform businesses with combined assets under administration of £36.4bn

* Acquisition of elevate enhances standard life's position as a leading platform provider for advisers

* Adds over 160,000 customers and assets under administration of £9.8bn

* Acquisition will be funded from standard life's existing cash resources and is subject to certain conditions being met, including regulatory approvals being obtained.

* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)