BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Sectra
* University hospital in Finland invests in digital pathology from Sectra: "a crucial step to improve workflow and diagnostics for better patient care"
Kuopio University Hospital buys Sectra's IT solution for storage, review and sharing of digital pathology images
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian police carried out arrests and raids on Tuesday as part of an investigation into corruption at a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro, building on three years of graft probes that have shaken the political establishment.