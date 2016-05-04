Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 4 Adesso AG :
* Expands banking portfolio and customer base with takeover of Smarthouse Media GmbH
* Purchase price amounts to 24 million euros ($27.57 million)
* Supervisory board of adesso approved transaction today, and deal will also be closed today
* Will finance 20 million euros of that amount through an acquisition loan with a term of 7 years at a fixed interest rate of 1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order