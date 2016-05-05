UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
May 5 Sage Group Plc
* Interim dividend 4.8 penceper share
* H1 revenue 747 million stg
* H1 underlying basic eps fell 1.5 percent to 12.09 pence
* Reaffirm confidence in achieving full year organic operating margin of at least 27% and delivering at least 6% organic revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)