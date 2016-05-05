Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 5 Helios Towers Africa :
* Airtel divests telecoms tower assets in DRC to HTA
* Airtel to divest approximately 950 towers to HTA across Democratic Republic of Congo
* Deal to expand HTA's tower coverage in Africa to over 6,500 owned towers
* Airtel will have full access to towers from HTA under a long term lease contract
* Deal will help Airtel deleverage through debt reduction and reduced ongoing capital expenditure; Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)