May 5 Helios Towers Africa :

* Airtel divests telecoms tower assets in DRC to HTA

* Airtel to divest approximately 950 towers to HTA across Democratic Republic of Congo

* Deal to expand HTA's tower coverage in Africa to over 6,500 owned towers

* Airtel will have full access to towers from HTA under a long term lease contract

* Deal will help Airtel deleverage through debt reduction and reduced ongoing capital expenditure