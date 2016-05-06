BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Rhoen Klinikum AG
* news: rhön-klinikum ag: interim report for the first quarter of 2016: financial year starts well - strategic focus on digitalisation and promoting innovation
* Says revenues stand at eur 291.5 million
* Says outlook for 2016: revenues between eur 1.17 billion and eur 1.20 billion,ebitda between eur 155 million and eur 165 million
* Says shall propose dividend in amount of eur 0.80 per non-par share
* Says ebitda of approx. Eur 68 million includes positive one-off effect of roughly eur 36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.