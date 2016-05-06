May 6 Rhoen Klinikum AG

* news: rhön-klinikum ag: interim report for the first quarter of 2016: financial year starts well - strategic focus on digitalisation and promoting innovation

* Says revenues stand at eur 291.5 million

* Says outlook for 2016: revenues between eur 1.17 billion and eur 1.20 billion,ebitda between eur 155 million and eur 165 million

* Says shall propose dividend in amount of eur 0.80 per non-par share

* Says ebitda of approx. Eur 68 million includes positive one-off effect of roughly eur 36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)