BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :
* Extends CEO contract for Stavros Efremidis to 2021
* Frank Roseen left company on a mutual and amicable agreement as of 5 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.