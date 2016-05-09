May 9 Opera Investments Plc
* Termination of heads of terms agreement regarding
potential acquisition of solopower systems holdings, inc.
* On 18 March 2016, the Directors announced that they had
amended the Heads of Terms Agreement to allow Hudson the ability
to complete a
financing of SoloPower without an exclusive requirement to
effect takeover at the same time. In addition, the Directors
agreed that during the period until 15 May 2016 if a London
Listing of SoloPower was required, that such a Listing will take
place on an exclusive basis with Opera on the original agreed
terms.
* On 3 may 2016, company received notification that
solopower is seeking to fund itself without requirement for a
public offering and london listing at this time.
* As acquisition is terminated, company has requested that
suspension of trading of ordinary shares be lifted. It is
expected that trading of company's ordinary shares will be
resumed at 8am on 9 may 2016.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)