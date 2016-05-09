Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 Ite Group Plc :
* Revenues of £64 million for first six months are 13% higher than last year
* Headline profits before tax of £19 million are 8% better than over same period last year
* Trading in Russia is still challenging but prospects are improving
* Results are in line with management expectation
* Interim dividend reduced to restore earnings cover to over 2 times; Interim dividend 1.5 pence per share
* Confidence in full year outcome with over 90% of revenues for FY 2016 contracted
* As at May 6, 2016, group had booked revenues for current financial year of £118 million (2015: £122 million)
* Prospects in russia are improving and economy is expected to show growth in 2017 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order