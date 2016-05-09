UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Alstria Office Reit AG
* Says first-quarter revenues 51.1 million euros, funds from operations (ffo) at 29 million euros
* Confirms 2016 guidance: revenues of 200 million euros, ffo of 115 million euros
* news: alstria office reit-ag: first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
* Q1 net profit 170 million riyals versus 165 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nTiQxO) Further company coverage: