May 10 Nokia Corp

* Says issues new shares to settle the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent shares from the Alcatel-Lucent depositary

* Says closed the acquisition of 107,775,949 Alcatel-Lucent shares from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., pursuant to the share purchase agreement announced on March 17, 2016

* Says expects to register with the Finnish Trade Register 59,276,772 new Nokia shares issued to the Alcatel Depositary in settlement of the transaction

* Says following this transaction Nokia owns 94.64% of the share capital and 94.57% of the voting rights of Alcatel-Lucent, corresponding to 91.63% of the Alcatel-Lucent shares on a fully diluted basis