BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
May 10 TAG Immobilien AG
* Says FFO of eur 21.6 million
* Says like for like rental growth rises to 3.8% p.a. At 31 march 2016
* Says vacancy across total portfolio further reduced from 8.2% at beginning of year to 7.6% in April 2016
* Says NAV per share increased to eur 10.76
* Says dividend payout of eur 0.55 per share planned for June 2016
* Says rental revenue totalled eur 67.7 million in Q1 2016, up from eur 65.9 million in preceding quarter
* Reuters poll average for tag immobilien Q1 rental income was 67.1 million eur, FFO 20.6 million eur Source text: bit.ly/1rDTTUf Further company coverage:
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.