May 10 bmp Holding AG :

* Gerd Schmitz-Morkramer stepping down from supervisory board at AGM

* Chairman of supervisory board Gerd Schmitz-Morkramer, will be resigning from office by his own request at end of AGM on July 6

* His current vice-chairman, Bernd Brunke, will step in as replacement for chairmanship of supervisory board

* Supervisory board will recommend that AGM elect Sven Rittau to fill board seat that will be vacant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)