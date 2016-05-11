May 11 Scout24 AG :

* Reports a successful first quarter 2016

* Q1 12.9 percent increase in group revenues to 104.7 million euros ($119.33 million)

* Q1 operating EBITDA (excluding contribution from European Autotrader B.V.) was up 12.8 percent to 51.6 million euros, representing a margin of 49.3 percent

* Q1 consolidated reported net profit for period was 12.6 million euros (Q1/2015: 11.3 million euros)

* Confident to reach the targets for the financial year 2016 communicated on March 30, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1WovHlq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)