May 11 Investor AB says:
* Company's Board has decided on the transfer of own shares
in order to secure commitments and costs for Investor's
long-term variable remuneration program and
for the issue of synthetic shares as part of the Board
remuneration.
* The transfer of own shares may take place on NASDAQ
Stockholm during the period from May 11, 2016 up to and
including December 2, 2016 at a price within the
from time to time registered price interval.
* Investor currently owns 3,699,473 of its own B-shares and
the maximum number of shares that may be transferred amounts to
1,500,000 B-shares.
