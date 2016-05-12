May 12 Aurelius AG :

* Q1 EBITDA of combined group rises to 101.2 million euros ($115.57 million) (+ 541 pct versus. Q1 2015)

* Q1 income of 57.6 million euros from sale of Fidelis HR

* Dividend proposal of 2.45 euros per share (prior year: 2.00 euros per share)

* Positive outlook for current 2016 fiscal year

* Expect intensive acquisition activities in current fiscal year 2016 as well as sale of additional group subsidiaries

* Q2 off to a promising start with additional partial exit from listed subsidiary Berentzen Group AG, successful completion Colt's cloud business deal