BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4
May 12 Aurelius AG :
* Q1 EBITDA of combined group rises to 101.2 million euros ($115.57 million) (+ 541 pct versus. Q1 2015)
* Q1 income of 57.6 million euros from sale of Fidelis HR
* Dividend proposal of 2.45 euros per share (prior year: 2.00 euros per share)
* Positive outlook for current 2016 fiscal year
* Expect intensive acquisition activities in current fiscal year 2016 as well as sale of additional group subsidiaries
* Q2 off to a promising start with additional partial exit from listed subsidiary Berentzen Group AG, successful completion Colt's cloud business deal
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.