BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 MLP AG :
* Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros ($174.00 million) in Q1 (Q1 2015: 130.0 million euros)
* Q1 operating EBIT 8.8 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago
* Efficiency measures introduced on schedule
* Announced EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards
* Significant increase in EBIT still anticipated for 2017
* "Market is still not making it easy for us and we need to fight hard for our success" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.