May 12 MLP AG :

* Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros ($174.00 million) in Q1 (Q1 2015: 130.0 million euros)

* Q1 operating EBIT 8.8 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago

* Efficiency measures introduced on schedule

* Announced EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards

* Significant increase in EBIT still anticipated for 2017

* "Market is still not making it easy for us and we need to fight hard for our success"