Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Viscom AG :
* Q1 revenue: 11,124 thousand euros (previous year: 17,195 thousand euros, -35.3 %)
* Q1 incoming orders: 14,792 thousand euros (previous year: 15,825 thousand euros, -6.5 %)
* outlook: incoming orders on 30 April 2016 24,167 thousand euros (previous year: 20,347 thousand euros, +18.8 %)
* Q1 EBIT: -1,221 thousand euros (previous year: 2,514 thousand euros, -148.6 %)
* news: VISCOM AG: restrained start in the first quarter, but new record high with incoming orders at the end of April
* Management confirms forecast for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order