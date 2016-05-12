May 12 Mybet Holding SE :

* Ended Q1 of 2016 with revenue of 14.9 million euros and an operating result (EBIT) of -467 thousand euros

* Q1 revenue of around 1.8 million euros compared with prior-year figure

* Confirmed current revenue and earnings forecast for 2016

* Mybet Group: first-quarter operating performance still subdued despite progress in retail business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)