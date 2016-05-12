May 12 Talktalk Telecom Group Plc

* Strong recovery in q4: net adds flat, +148k rgus, lowest ever churn at 1.3%

* Fy ebitda * of £260m in line with guidance; material step up in h2 margin to 18.4%

* Fy ebitda * of £260m in line with guidance; material step up in h2 margin to 18.4%

* Reiterating fy17 guidance * : modest revenue growth and £320m-£360m ebitda

* Fy17 dividend expected to be at least in line with fy16 and covered by free cashflow

* Q4 on-net net adds flat; rgu growth +148k

* Mobile +90k (14.9% share of new sim market); fibre +72k; tv -14k

* Lowest ever quarterly churn at 1.3%

* Fy pretax profit 14 million stg

* Final dividend 10.58 penceper share

* Total dividend 15.87 penceper share

* Fy revenue rose 2.4 percent to 1.838 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)