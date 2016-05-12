BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Sygnis AG :
* In Q1 of 2016, revenues were up by 20% to 91 thousand euros, after 76 thousand euros in previous year
* Q1 operating loss improved by 7% to 673 thousand euros (Q1 2015: 721 thousand euros)
* Q1 revenues increased year-on-year by 20%
* As of 31 March 2016, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 3.4 million euros (31 December 2015: 4.6 million euros)
* Sygnis AG reports results for the first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: