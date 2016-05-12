BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $115 mln
* G1 Therapeutics Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “GTHX”
May 12 Co Don AG :
* Supervisory board of co.don AG expanded executive board on May 10, 2016, appointing Ralf M. Jakobs as an executive board member as CFO
* Appoints Nawal Ouzren as new CEO