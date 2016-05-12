Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
(Corrects acquired company's name in headline.)
May 12 Axactor publ AB :
* Axactor acquires Geslico and obtains access to a modern and industry leading IT systems required for its existing operations enabling time and cost savings
* In addition, Axactor significantly increases its market share within the Spanish debt collection and debt purchase market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting