May 13 Clas Ohlson AB

* Clas Ohlson increase sales in april 2016

* Says sales increased by 3 per cent in april to 520 msek (505)

* Says in local currencies, sales increased by 8 per cent

* Says sales in April was positively affected by a calendar effect of about 6 percentage points, due to additional trading days compared with the previous year