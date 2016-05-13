BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
May 13 Deutsche Wohnen AG
* FFO I improved by 25% to eur 0.30 per share
* Increase in group profit to eur 100.6 million
* Like-For-Like rental growth of 3.8 pct
* Confirms its forecast that it will achieve an FFO I of at least eur 360 million
* Valuation gains in company's property holdings are also anticipated for 2016
* It is expected that EPRA NAV per share will be between eur 25 and eur 26Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $202.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.8 million