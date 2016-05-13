May 13 Deutsche Wohnen AG

* FFO I improved by 25% to eur 0.30 per share

* Increase in group profit to eur 100.6 million

* Like-For-Like rental growth of 3.8 pct

* Confirms its forecast that it will achieve an FFO I of at least eur 360 million

* Valuation gains in company's property holdings are also anticipated for 2016

* Valuation gains in company's property holdings are also anticipated for 2016

* It is expected that EPRA NAV per share will be between eur 25 and eur 26