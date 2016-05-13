May 13 Tele Columbus AG :

* All FY 2016 targets confirmed

* Grows revenues by 5.0 pct yoy and normalised EBITDA by 9.5 pct yoy on a pro forma basis

* Q1 normalised EBITDA for quarter reached 56.5 million euros, up 131.4 pct from 24.4 million euros in previous year's period

* Q1 revenues more than doubled from 53.6 million euros to 116.1 million euros; on a pro forma basis revenues increased by 5.0 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)