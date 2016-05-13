UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Zeal Network SE :
* Pay out of first interim dividend of 2016 amounted to 0.70 euros per share
* Consolidated revenue and total operating performance during Q1 2016 rose to 37.6 million euros ($42.77 million) (Q1 2015: 34.9 million euros) and 38.6 million euros (Q1 2015: 36.1 million euros) respectively
* EBIT in Q1 2016 amounted to 14.2 million euros and exceeded that generated in same period in 2015 (Q1 2015: 14.1 million euros)
* Outlook for 2016 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources