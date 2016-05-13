May 13 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* Hemfosa's rights issue fully subscribed

* Through rights issue, Hemfosa will receive proceeds amounting to about 1.81 billion Swedish crowns ($221.04 million) before transaction costs

* SEB Corporate Finance and Swedbank Corporate Finance are acting as financial advisors