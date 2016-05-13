BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
May 13 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :
* Hemfosa's rights issue fully subscribed
* Through rights issue, Hemfosa will receive proceeds amounting to about 1.81 billion Swedish crowns ($221.04 million) before transaction costs
* SEB Corporate Finance and Swedbank Corporate Finance are acting as financial advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1887 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $202.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.8 million