May 16 ICAP Plc

* Transaction with Tullett Prebon on track

* Trading activity since start of new financial year, however, continues to be challenging.

* For year ended 31 March 2016, electronic markets' revenue decreased by 4% on a constant currency basis and increased by 1% on a reported basis to £262 million

* Acquisition of Enso financial analytics, provider of a data analytics platform for buy side

* Fy pretax profit 89 million stg versus 95 million stg year ago

* Fy revenue fell 6 percent to 1.201 billion stg

* Final dividend 15.4 pence per share

