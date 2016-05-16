May 16 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

* Says CEO Geoffrey McDonough has divested 230,000 of the shares he holds in the company

* Says the sale was made in part to pay the estimated US tax due relating to the vesting of the company's 2013 long-term incentive programme, and to prepare to invest in the upcoming 2016 long-term incentive programme should it be approved by the Annual General Meeting later this month

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)