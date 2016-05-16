May 16 Novo Nordisk A/S :

* Announced the submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Biologics License Application for the approval of long-acting factor IX, nonacog beta pegol.

* Nonacog beta pegol is a glycopegylated recombinant factor IX with a significantly improved pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, developed for patients with haemophilia B. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)