BRIEF-Mesa Labs reports Q3 earnings per share $0.84
* Mesa Labs reports record third quarter revenues and adjusted net income
May 16 Novo Nordisk A/S :
* Announced the submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Biologics License Application for the approval of long-acting factor IX, nonacog beta pegol.
* Nonacog beta pegol is a glycopegylated recombinant factor IX with a significantly improved pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, developed for patients with haemophilia B. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Mesa Labs reports record third quarter revenues and adjusted net income
* Cytomx announces the first patient treated in phase 1/2 proclaim-072 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Second Sight announces positive reimbursement renewal decision in Germany