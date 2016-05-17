May 17 Recipharm Publ Ab :
* The board of directors of Recipharm resolves on a rights
issue of approximately SEK 805 million and announces terms
* Recipharm announced on 18 April 2016, that the Company had
signed two separate agreements to acquire Kemwell's
pharmaceutical CDMO businesses.
* In connection with the announcement of the acquisitions,
the company announced that the Board of Directors intended to
submit a proposal for authorisation from an Extraordinary
General Meeting a rights issue of approximately SEK 850 million
* Says given that closing of the acquisition will not be
finalised in such time that the shares from the issue in kind
can be registered before the record date of the rights issue,
the Board of Directors has decided to reduce the proceeds from
the rights issue, from approximately SEK 850 million to
approximately SEK 805 million, if fully subscribed and before
transaction costs, and to instead carry out a directed share
issue of approximately SEK 51 million against cash payment to
the sellers of Kemwell
