May 17 Recipharm Publ Ab :

* The board of directors of Recipharm resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 805 million and announces terms

* Recipharm announced on 18 April 2016, that the Company had signed two separate agreements to acquire Kemwell's pharmaceutical CDMO businesses.

* In connection with the announcement of the acquisitions, the company announced that the Board of Directors intended to submit a proposal for authorisation from an Extraordinary General Meeting a rights issue of approximately SEK 850 million

* Says given that closing of the acquisition will not be finalised in such time that the shares from the issue in kind can be registered before the record date of the rights issue, the Board of Directors has decided to reduce the proceeds from the rights issue, from approximately SEK 850 million to approximately SEK 805 million, if fully subscribed and before transaction costs, and to instead carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 51 million against cash payment to the sellers of Kemwell